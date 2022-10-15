Akasa Air flight suffers bird strike, returns to Mumbai

Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird strike, returns to Mumbai

A DGCA official said no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Oct 15 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 15:25 ist
Akasa Air. Credit: AFP Photo

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight from here returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike, a DGCA official said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into the incident, the official said.

The number of passengers on board the flight could not be immediately known.

"The aircraft VT-YAE, operating Akasa Air flight AKJ1103 from Mumbai for Bangalore was involved in air turnback due to the burning smell felt in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust was increased,” said the official.

The airline's response to the incident was awaited.

The DGCA official said, however, no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed.

"After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on engine number 1 of the aircraft," he said and added that, "the burning smell was due to bird strike," he stated.

Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 this year.

Akasa Air
India News
flight
DGCA

