Bengaluru boys shine in PM Modi's impromptu interaction with CBSE students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sprang a surprise by making an unannounced entry into a virtual meeting of CBSE Class 12 students and parents organised by the Education Ministry.

The students appeared floored by the Prime Minister’s presence and lost no opportunity to thank him for canceling the Class 12 CBSE examinations due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Hope I have not disturbed you. You were having fun,” Modi said joining the virtual meeting.

Modi had a candid interaction with the students about their hobbies and exercise routines.

“Sar salamat to pagdi hazaar,” was how Abhiram, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malleshwaram reacted when Modi asked him to express his views.

He said besides studies he practiced yoga with his brother for 30 minutes every morning to keep fit in the time of pandemic.

Nandan Hegde, another Benglaurean, welcomed the decision to cancel the Class 12 CBSE examination saying that these were certainly not the last exams the students would appear for. “There are many more exams to go. Health is also important,”’ he said.

Modi exhorted the parents and the students to speak on any issue other than the Board exams and there was a need to set aside the anxieties and look forward.

A fawning mother told the Prime Minister that it was a dream come true to interact with him.

“Meeting you was much more greater than a meeting with Shahrukh Khan,” she said.

Modi sought to know whether the students would spend time watching IPL, Olympics or Champion’s League matches now that the exams were canceled.

Some parents also shared their thoughts about how students can focus now on their college admissions.