Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to be completed in Oct: Gadkari

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 21:17 ist
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the 117 km-long Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 will be completed in October this year.

It is expected to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3 hours currently to just 75 minutes.

The expanded highway will enhance connectivity between the two important cities and will also provide an impetus for tourism and the region's economy. "The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-lane, 117 km-long stretch in the state of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022," Gadkari tweeted.

This state-of-the-art project has multiple structures like an 8-kilometre-long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses which will decongest traffic and significantly reduce pollution, Gadkari said.

