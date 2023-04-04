B'luru-Varanasi IndiGo flight diverted due to snag

Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad due to technical snag

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E897

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 11:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An IndiGo plane from Bengaluru to Varanasi suffered a technical problem on Tuesday and was diverted to Hyderabad.

The airline said an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Varanasi.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar to get first international flight, IndiGo to start services to Dubai on May 15

"IndiGo flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The pilot noticed a technical issue and diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution", it said in a statement.

Currently, IndiGo said the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspection at Hyderabad.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

