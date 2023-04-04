Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad due to technical snag

An IndiGo plane from Bengaluru to Varanasi suffered a technical problem on Tuesday and was diverted to Hyderabad.
The airline said an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Varanasi.
"IndiGo flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The pilot noticed a technical issue and diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution", it said in a statement.
Currently, IndiGo said the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspection at Hyderabad.
Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.
