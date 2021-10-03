Covaxin trial data on kids submitted to DCGI: Report

Bharat Biotech submits Covid vaccine trial data for ages 2-18 to DCGI: Report

So far, only drugmaker Zydus Cadila's DNA Covid vaccine has received emergency use nod in India to be used in adults and children aged 12 years and above

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 03 2021, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 11:23 ist
Covaxin is yet to be given the EUL (emergency use listing) by WHO. Credit: AFP File Photo

Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has submitted the trial data for its coronavirus vaccine in 2-18-year-olds to Drugs Comptroller General of India (DCGI) for approval, chairman and managing director Krishna Ella told a TV channel on Saturday.

The Hyderabad-based company, the maker of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September. Covaxin is yet to be given the EUL (emergency use listing) by WHO.

Also Read | India sees 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths

So far, only drugmaker Zydus Cadila's DNA Covid-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India to be used in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Meanwhile, the country's drug regulator on September 28 allowed Serum Institute to enrol kids between 7 and 11 years for its trial of US drugmaker Novavax's coronavirus 19 vaccine.

(With agency inputs)

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Bharat Biotech
Covaxin

Related videos

What's Brewing

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

 