India sees 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths

India on Sunday reported 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 25,930 recoveries, and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala accounted for 13,217 cases and 121 deaths.

Active cases rose to 2,70,557, lowest in 199 days, according to Union Health Minsitry data.

Total recoveries now stand at 3,30,94,529 and the death toll is at 4,48,817

India has crossed the 90.5-crore mark for Covid vaccination.

