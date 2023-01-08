Bharat Jodo Yatra getting more response in northern India: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi has said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) was getting more response in North India, thus failing all the predictions made by some.

While addressing a press conference in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday, he said, "The Yatra in northern India has got more response than South and the massive crowds in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are just an example that people have connected to this Yatra."

He said that the swelling crowd was a witness to the fact that the Congress will form a government in all the northern states, and added that his focus was on what the government agenda would be rather than mere forming a government. "That is not the agenda, but implementation of the manifesto is the real agenda," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Yatra was drawing more people day by day because they want to live in harmony and believe in compassion.

He, however, refused to answer political questions put by the reporters.

On Friday, he lashed out at the Central government over the Agniveer Scheme and said Haryana has become a "champion in unemployment with no jobs for youth". Addressing a rally in Haryana's Panipat during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that earlier a soldier used to serve the country for 15 years and proper training was imparted and retirement benefits were given but now after 5 years he will be unemployed.

He said Panipat was once a hub of medium manufacturers, but now the situation has changed. "Due to demonetisation, GST, which were not policies, but weapons to destroy small and medium enterprises," said Gandhi.