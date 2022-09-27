Bhima Koregaon case: SC issues notice to NIA on Navlakha’s plea to place him under house arrest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra government on a plea by jailed activist Gautam Navlakha to place him under house arrest, instead of judicial custody in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy sought response from the NIA and the Maharashtra government and fixed the matter for the hearing on September 29.

Navlakha’s counsel submitted that the petitioner had approached the High Court citing top court’s May order last year, for consideration of house arrest in view of overcrowding in jails.

He approached the Bombay High Court, saying he has met all the requirements including the fact that he was 70-years-old and not in a good medical condition.

The counsel said that Navlakha can be put under house arrest either in Mumbai or in Delhi.

An event 'Elgar Parishad' was held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly led to caste violence on January 1, 2018. Several prominent activists have already been arrested in the matter.

