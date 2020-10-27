Bids invited for Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the prepare detailed project report (DPR) for Mumbai-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor, popularly known as the Bullet Train Project.

"NHSRCL has invited the first tender for preparation of a DPR for 711 km long Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad High Speed Rail Corridor," the company said on Tuesday.

The pre-bid meeting will be held on November 5, and the starting date for submissions of tender is November 11. The last date for submissions is November 17 and tenders are to be opened on November 18.

Earlier, NHSRCL invited DPRs for the 459-km-long Delhi-Amritsar-Chandigarh, 865-km-long Delhi-Varanasi, 753-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur, 886-km-long Delhi-Ahmedabad stretches as well as the 711-km-long Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train corridor.

At present, NHSRCL is constructing the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, popularly known as the Bullet Train Project.