Bids invited for Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train project

Bids invited for Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train project

The NHSRCL is yet to invite tenders for 435-km-long Chennai-Mysuru and 760-km-long Varanasi-Howrah high-speed rail corridors

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 23:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the prepare detailed project report (DPR) for Mumbai-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor, popularly known as the Bullet Train Project.

"NHSRCL has invited the first tender for preparation of a DPR for 711 km long Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad High Speed Rail Corridor," the company said on Tuesday.

The pre-bid meeting will be held on November 5, and the starting date for submissions of tender is November 11. The last date for submissions is November 17 and tenders are to be opened on November 18.

Earlier, NHSRCL invited DPRs for the 459-km-long Delhi-Amritsar-Chandigarh, 865-km-long Delhi-Varanasi, 753-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur, 886-km-long Delhi-Ahmedabad stretches as well as the 711-km-long Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train corridor.

At present, NHSRCL is constructing the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, popularly known as the Bullet Train Project.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bullet Train
tenders

What's Brewing

Kiwi, pears, plum wine gives hope for Arunachal farmers

Kiwi, pears, plum wine gives hope for Arunachal farmers

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

 