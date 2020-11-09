Bihar Election Result 2020 live updates: Balance tips towards NDA, Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan close on the heels

Counting of votes began on Tuesday for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections that may herald a new era in state politics, with exit polls predicting a victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance. The exercise will decide the electoral fate of over 3,700 candidates who are in the race to win the 243 seats of the state assembly. Counting started at 8 am at 55 centres spread across 38 districts amid tight security and precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19 pandemic during the process. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. Stay tuned for more updates