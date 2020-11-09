Bihar Election Result 2020 live updates: Balance tips towards NDA, Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan close on the heels

Counting of votes began on Tuesday for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections that may herald a new era in state politics, with exit polls predicting a victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance. The exercise will decide the electoral fate of over 3,700 candidates who are in the race to win the 243 seats of the state assembly. Counting started at 8 am at 55 centres spread across 38 districts amid tight security and precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19 pandemic during the process. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. Stay tuned for more updates
In Raghopur constituency, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is leading by 455 votes against BJP's Satish Kumar
2020 Bihar Election Results Live Tracker
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav trails behind JD(U)'s Raj Kumar by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat
Early trends of counting in Bihar assembly polls: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav trails behind JD(U)'s Raj KumarRay by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat.
Bihar minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav trails behind Pravin Singh of Congress by 1,778 votes in Patna Sahib seat
Trends of all 243 seats in Bihar are out, Mahagathbandhan and NDA in a close contest
EC trends for 104 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5 BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one
In Pic | Counting underway in Patna
Nitish Kumar's JD(D) struggles, BJP leads
Early trends indicated thatNitish Kumar's JD(U) was dragging NDA's numbers down. As of now, BJP is leading in 59 seats and JD(U) is leading in 38 seats.
Out of 158 seats, NDA leading on 79 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 76. Others: 3
According to official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on Darbhanga assembly seat
Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stand outside his residence in Patna
Early trends show neck-and-neck battle between NDA and Mahagathbandhan
As of 8:37 am, the Mahagathbandhan was leading in 52 constituencies, while the NDA was leading in 43 seats.
Counting of votes for Bihar underway at Narayan College in Patna
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Can Modi wave still work for the BJP or will it settle as ripples?
The year was 2015. Bihar saw a record 56.8% voter turnout for the Assembly Elections. And the state was struck by the first wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
'Son-rise' in Bihar polls: Will Tejashwi Yadav make it big?
As the Bihar Assembly Elections get interesting by the day, young politician and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) heir Tejashwi Yadav has embarked on the journey to take on the Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi duo.
Is Bihar politics up for another turn?
In line with intriguing twists and turns in NDA Bihar, Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP on Friday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s key plank of “Saat Nischay” programme as the den of corruption and expressed confidence that the next government of Bihar will implement LJP’s ‘Bihar First, Bihari First Vision Document’.
Counting of votes begins for 243-member Bihar Assembly seats
Bihar Assembly Election results may be delayed this year, here's why
All eyes are on November 10, the counting day, for the actual result of Bihar Assembly poll to be declared. However, Election Commission sources say, unlike previous occasions, there will be a four-to-five hour delay in declaring the final result.
Return of Yashwant Sinha and his call for 'Better Bihar'
Former union minister and diplomat-turned politician Yashwant Sinha quit the Bhartiya Janata Party in the summer of 2018 citing that “democracy in India was in greater danger.” Now, more than two years later, Sinha is back in Patna ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections fighting the Nitish-led NDA.
Bihar Polls: In Lalu Prasad's bastion Raghopur, no walkover for Tejashwi Yadav
He is hopping from one region to another daily to drum up support for the Grand Alliance so that he could become the chief minister of Bihar, but winning his own seat won't be easy for Tejashwi Yadav who is up against an experienced BJP rival in Raghopur constituency.
How Lalu’s scams became fodder for Sushil Kumar Modi’s politics
Sushil Kumar Modi’s ascent in Bihar politics has various contributors -- his background in student politics, his unflinching loyalty towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, and his ability to use his opponents as political ladders.
Counting booth in Patna
Counting of votes for Bihar Assembly election to start at 8 am today.
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Celebratory firing, uncivilised behaviour will not be accepted on counting day: RJD
A day before the counting of votes, Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav turned 31 on Monday.
Congress asks its leaders to man strongrooms for EVM protection
Apprehending that rivals might indulge in "foul play" following encouraging exit polls predictions in favour of the Grand Alliance, Congress has asked its senior leaders to be in their place in all the 38 districts and keep a close watch over the EVMs kept in the strongrooms for counting on Tuesday.
Bihar readies for D-day amid predictions of change
Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it bracesfor Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
