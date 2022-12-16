'New low even for Pak': MEA on Bhutto's comment on Modi

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 'uncivilised' attacks on Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

The Ministry of External Affairs said 'Make in Pakistan' terrorism has to stop

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 17:07 ist
Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Friday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was a "new low" even for that country.

In a strong reaction to the remarks by the Pakistani leader in New York, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister's "frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their "state policy".

"Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities," Bagchi asserted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

India’s generation without a census

India’s generation without a census

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

 