Bird flu present in poultry in more places in 3 states

Bird flu in poultry confirmed in few more places in Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh

So far, avian influenza in poultry has been confirmed in six states

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2021, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 19:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre on Thursday said bird flu cases have been confirmed in poultry birds in a few more districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

So far, avian influenza in poultry has been confirmed in six states -- Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

In a statement, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said bird flu has been confirmed in poultry samples from Thane (Kalyan), Yavatmal (Dhunki, Pusad), Wardha (Chakni, Hingaghat), Gondia (Nimba, Goregaon), Ahmednagar (BhumirChavan) and Hingoli (Pimpri Khurd) districts of Maharashtra.

The disease has also been confirmed in poultry birds in Raisen (Gairatganj) district of Madhya Pradesh as well as Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

However in Uttar Pradesh, the disease has been confirmed in geese in Hadha, Sikanderpur, Karan of Unnao district.

According to the ministry, the control and containment operations are going on in the affected epicentres of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country has visited Parbhani district of Maharashtra to monitor the epicentres of the outbreak and to conduct epidemiological studies.

The viral disease in crow/migratory birds has been confirmed in 10 states so far -- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Central government is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about the disease through multiple platforms, including social media, it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Poultry
Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh
Chhatttisgarh
Bird Flu
avian flu

What's Brewing

Wear that 36 all out like a badge, says coach R Sridhar

Wear that 36 all out like a badge, says coach R Sridhar

Covid-19 pushes Paris fan museum to brink of folding

Covid-19 pushes Paris fan museum to brink of folding

Clinton, Bush, Obama wish Biden in rare joint video

Clinton, Bush, Obama wish Biden in rare joint video

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

 