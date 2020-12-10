Bengal suffering from total lawlessness: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda takes a swipe at Mamata Banerjee govt, says Bengal suffering from total lawlessness

"Bengal is suffering from lawlessness, the administration has crumbled," Nadda said.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 10 2020, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 21:04 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses 'Karyakarta' meeting at Radio Station Ground, Diamond Harbour in South 24 Pargana district, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from "total lawlessness" as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day. Nadda who was addressing a press conference in Kolkata, said the attack on his convoy spoke a lot about the "mentality and frustration" of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones by alleged Trinamool Congress workers when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata to address a rally there.

"What will be the plight of the common man when elected members are not safe? There is total lawlessness. Bengal is suffering from lawlessness, the administration has crumbled," Nadda said.

Claiming that "cut money has become the order of the day in Bengal under the Trinamool Congress dispensation", Nadda said the "anarchic" TMC government will be removed "lock stock and barrel" in the state election due in April-May 2021.

West Bengal
JP Nadda
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata

