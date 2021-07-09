BJP faces electoral challenge, RSS comes to rescue

Months before polls in six states, at a time when BJP faces massive public outrage due to pandemic, RSS is set to hold four-day deliberations of the organisation's 'pracharaks' (full-time workers) in Madhya Pradesh from Friday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat — who stirred the political pot last week with his remarks that those lynching people in the name of cows are against Hindutva and are "oppressors" who should be tackled legally — is likely to use the occasion to shed further light on the issue in the meeting, which is the first general meeting with RSS workers this year.

The meeting, which is generally apolitical in nature, could see some of the Kshetra Pracharaks from BJP ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, raising people's concerns.

In a statement, RSS's all-India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar said, "Every year this meeting is held in July, but as it was not held last year due to the coronavirus situation in Chitrakoot, it is being held in the same town this time.”

The four-day meeting in Madhya Pradesh will discuss the Sangh volunteers' response to the coronavirus pandemic and preparations to face a possible third wave among other things, the RSS statement said.

The conclave this week begins at a time when Covid-19 handling and concerns about a probable third wave pose a huge electoral challenge before the BJP.

The meeting will see participation both online and in person. The general secretary of the Ayodhya Ram temple trust Champat Rai has also arrived in Chitrakoot to attend the meeting.

The interaction of 'pracharaks' from 11 regions with Bhagwat, Dattatreya Hosabale and all five joint general secretaries will be held between July 9-10, which will be followed up by a meeting of 'pracharaks'and 'sah-pracharaks' of 45 'prant' (regional units) of the RSS on July 12.

A meeting of all-India organisation secretaries of various affiliated outfits is scheduled for July 13.

“Normally, this meeting focuses on organisational issues but this time it will also review the work done by RSS volunteers for helping those affected by the coronavirus crisis. It will also draw up an action plan to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19,” the release said.

With the unlock process already underway in various states, the meet could also take a view on the holding of RSS 'shakhas' (daily meetings), training camps and other activities.

Earlier on April 24, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had acknowledged the "dreadful challenge" of Covid-19 before the nation, asking 'swayamsevaks' to chip in with social, religious organisations and trade bodies to get involved in addressing deficiencies if any act promptly to resolve people's problems.

Hosabale had also held meetings with leaders in RSS and BJP in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh for four consecutive days, seeking feedback from functionaries in the state on issues like the public perception of Covid-19 handling in the state

In the first week of June, the RSS top brass including Bhagwat had held closed-door deliberations for three days in the national capital at a time when internal divisions in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh were making headlines, prompting RSS to step in.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the Government and Twitter, the RSS on Friday joined Twitter rival Koo to connect with people in Indian languages. A number of leaders from the BJP have already joined the platform.

"The new prominent entrant to the community is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which on Wednesday, began to engage with people on Koo, the Indian micro-blogging and social networking platform, using the handle @RSSOrg. With over 5 million members, RSS is the progenitor and leader of a large body of organisations with a presence across various facets of Indian society," the company said in a statement.

