BJP MLA booked for sharing video of Hyderabad gang-rape

A case under Section 228 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against M Raghunandan Rao at Abids Police Station on a complaint by a lawyer

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad ,
  • Jun 07 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 12:51 ist
CCTV footage of the girl walking with the boys outside the pub. Credit: IANS Photo

The Hyderabad Police has filed a case against BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for sharing the photographs and video of Jubilee Hills gang-rape.

A case under Section 228 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against Rao at Abids Police Station on a complaint by a lawyer.

A police officer said the case was registered late Monday night and further action will be taken after seeking legal opinion.

Under Section 228 A of IPC whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any victim of sexual assault shall be punished with imprisonment up to two years.

The case was registered three days after the BJP MLA from Dubbak released the stills and video allegedly showing an MLA's son in intimate act with the victim of gang-rape in a car.

Read | Hyderabad gang-rape case: BJP MLA's action gives new twist

The MLA's action had come under flak. However, he denied that he revealed the name or identity of the victim. He said he wanted to make public the evidence about the alleged involvement of a MIM MLA's son in the incident.

The BJP leader said since police were derailing the investigation by giving a clean chit to the MLA's son, he released the video clip. He had told reporters on Monday that he was ready to face the case.

Rao, who is also a lawyer, claimed that he would submit to court all the evidence he has at an appropriate time.

The video clip went viral on social media after it was released by Raghunandan Rao at a news conference.

Police on Monday also booked a couple of YouTubers for allegedly uploading the video.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in a car on May 28 after promising to drop her home from a pub, where she attended a party.

Police have already arrested four accused, including three juveniles in the sensational case while the fifth accused is still absconding. The arrested juveniles include the son of a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Hyderabad
Hyderabad Rape case
