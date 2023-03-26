BJP accuses Priyanka of 'lying' about Rahul's degrees

BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Priyanka Gandhi of 'lying' about Rahul's degrees

Priyanka said, 'Rahul has degrees from Harvard and Cambridge. You call him Pappu.'

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 26 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 20:48 ist
BJP leader Amit Malviya. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday accused Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "lying" about her brother Rahul Gandhi's educational background.

The BJP's I-T department head tweeted, "None of Rahul Gandhi's election affidavits mentions a degree from Harvard. Priyanka Vadra, just like her disqualified brother, is lying. Is there anything about the family that is not fake?"

Addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat as part of the Congress' nationwide protests against its former president's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Rahul Gandhi has degrees from two leading international education institutions in Harward and Cambridge. You call him Pappu."

In his swipe, Malviya said he won't even get into the number of times she mentioned 'Pappu'.

She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Amit Malviya
Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS

Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

 