'Black Day' to be observed in Lakshadweep as Patel to arrive on Monday

The Save Lakshadweep forum has decided to observe a 'Black Day' on the island on Monday as administrator Praful Khoda Patel is expected to reach the island.

Residents will wear black masks and badges and protest at their residences.

Also read: ‘Gujarat Model’ in Lakshadweep

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among the BJP leaders over a sedition case against actor Aisha Sultana by the Kavaratti police on the basis of a petition filed by BJP Lakshadweep president Abdulkhader Haji.

Also read: Who is Aisha Sultana, Lakshadweep activist facing sedition charges?

The complaint cited Sultana during a TV channel discussion in which she allegedly said that the Centre was using Covid-19 as a bioweapon on the people of Lakshadweep.

Check out DH latest videos: