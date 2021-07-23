Blinken to meet PM Modi, Jaishankar during India trip next week

Blinken to meet PM Modi, Jaishankar in India next week

Blinken will also travel to Kuwait City during his foreign trip from July 26 to 29

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Jul 23 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 20:34 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken during his maiden trip to India next week would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues, his spokesperson said on Friday

In addition to his trip to New Delhi, Blinken will also travel to Kuwait City during his foreign trip from July 26 to 29, which State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said is to reaffirm America’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and underscore cooperation on their shared priorities.

“In New Delhi on July 28, Secretary Blinken will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of issues, including continued cooperation on Covid-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values and addressing the climate crisis,” Price said.

“Blinken will travel on July 28 to Kuwait City where he will meet with senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions of key bilateral issues that underscore the importance of our 60 years of diplomatic ties,” he said.

The top American diplomat would return to Washington, DC. on July 29.

