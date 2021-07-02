Boeing 737 makes emergency landing on water in Hawaii

Both crew members were rescued and taken to a Honolulu hospital for treatment

  Jul 02 2021
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 20:25 ist
A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing on the water off Honolulu early Friday after the pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Transair Flight 810 was "attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water" at about 2:30 am local time, an FAA spokeswoman said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the statement said.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Third Class Matthew West, told CNN that a Coast Guard helicopter rescued one of the crew, while "a fire department helicopter rescued the other." A Coast Guard cutter was also dispatched to the scene.

Both crew members were taken to a Honolulu hospital for treatment, West said, adding he did not have additional information about their condition.

