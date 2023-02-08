News Live: CBI arrests BRS leader Kavitha's auditor Butchibabu Gorantla in Delhi excise policy case
News Live: CBI arrests BRS leader Kavitha's auditor Butchibabu Gorantla in Delhi excise policy case
updated: Feb 08 2023, 08:48 ist
08:32
CBI arrests CA Butchibabu Gorantla, BRS leader Kavitha's auditor, in Delhi excise policy case
In the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case, CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, for his alleged role in formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy and thereby causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi Excise Policy for year 2021-22. He will be produced in the court today.
08:18
We disagreed plenty but time and again, Democrats & Republicans came together, says Joe Biden
We’re often told Democrats & Republicans can’t work together. But over past two years, we proved cynics & naysayers wrong. We disagreed plenty. But time and again, Democrats & Republicans came together: US President Joe Biden during State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/kwFLeENtVB
Unemployment at 50-year low, which marks a new record, says Joe Biden
07:54
US economy better positioned to grow than any 'on Earth', says US Prez Biden
07:47
Biden calls on Congress to pass his proposal for a billionaire minimum tax
07:49
US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address
07:22
A couple travelling on a bike was hit by a car near Nayara Petrol Pump in Vadodara City
Gujarat | A couple travelling on a bike was hit by a car near Nayara Petrol Pump in Vadodara City. The woman died on the spot and the man has been admitted to a hospital: Abhay Soni, DCP Vadodara (07.02) pic.twitter.com/pFNlPadq5K
There is a company namely Pfizer, which manufactures vaccines, it was stopped from entering India. What was the reason?: Telangana CM
#WATCH | There is a company namely Pfizer, which manufactures vaccines, it was stopped from entering India during COVID-19. No matter how hard the company tried but they (govt) didn't allow them to come here. What was the reason?: Telangana CM &BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (5.2) pic.twitter.com/gditwwptPe
