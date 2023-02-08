News Live: CBI arrests BRS leader Kavitha's auditor Butchibabu Gorantla in Delhi excise policy case

  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 08:48 ist
Track live news from around the world only with DH.
  • 08:32

    CBI arrests CA Butchibabu Gorantla, BRS leader Kavitha's auditor, in Delhi excise policy case

    In the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case, CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, for his alleged role in formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy and thereby causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi Excise Policy for year 2021-22. He will be produced in the court today.

  • 08:18

    We disagreed plenty but time and again, Democrats & Republicans came together, says Joe Biden

  • 08:03

    US has emerged stronger than ever, says Joe Biden

  • 08:02

    Unemployment at 50-year low, which marks a new record, says Joe Biden

  • 07:54

    US economy better positioned to grow than any 'on Earth', says US Prez Biden

  • 07:47

    Biden calls on Congress to pass his proposal for a billionaire minimum tax

  • 07:49

    US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address

  • 07:22

    A couple travelling on a bike was hit by a car near Nayara Petrol Pump in Vadodara City

  • 07:21

    There is a company namely Pfizer, which manufactures vaccines, it was stopped from entering India. What was the reason?: Telangana CM