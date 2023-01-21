News Live: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Connaught Place, Delhi

  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 09:45 ist
  • 09:44

    Fire breaks out at a hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place. Six fire tenders rushed

  • 09:20

    Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express

  • 08:55

    Kalvari-class indigenous submarine 'Vagir' to be commissioned on January 23

  • 07:35

    NIA files chargesheet against 20 PFI members

    NIA filed charge-sheet against 20 PFI members, a banned outfit, in the murder of BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on July 26, 2022 in Bellare village of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada dist with the intention to strike terror in the society &create fear among the people: NIA.

  • 07:36

    Elon Musk begins testimony in trial focused on misleading tweet claiming he had funding to take Tesla private in 2018, reports AP.  

  • 07:34

    7 booked for allegedly forcing a woman to consume powder made of human bones as part of a black magic ritual, in hopes of conceiving a child, in Pune. 