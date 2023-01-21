News Live: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Connaught Place, Delhi

Kalvari-class indigenous submarine 'Vagir' to be commissioned on January 23
Mumbai | The fifth Kalvari-class submarine 'Vagir' will be commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 23. It has been built indigenously at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/QFNdXK2ANo
NIA filed charge-sheet against 20 PFI members, a banned outfit, in the murder of BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on July 26, 2022 in Bellare village of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada dist with the intention to strike terror in the society &create fear among the people: NIA.
07:36
Elon Musk begins testimony in trial focused on misleading tweet claiming he had funding to take Tesla private in 2018, reports AP.
07:34
7 booked for allegedly forcing a woman to consume powder made of human bones as part of a black magic ritual, in hopes of conceiving a child, in Pune.
Fire breaks out at a hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place. Six fire tenders rushed
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express
