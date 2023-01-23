News Live: CJI agrees to consider Hijab row case for urgent listing; 3-Judge bench to hear matter
updated: Jan 23 2023, 11:07 ist
11:04
CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to consider request for urgent listing; Petitioners cite need to attend colleges for exam
The petitioner girl students have contended that after the split verdict in #Hijab case, students moved to private colleges from govt colleges. But exams can be held only in govt colleges and thus they be permitted to appear in the exams starting Feb 6 wearing Hijab
Supreme Court asks lawyers to mention the matter relating to Hijab before the registrar. SC assures it will give a date soon, the matter will be heard by a three-judge bench.
A two-judge bench of SC has earlier given a split verdict on various petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court order which upheld ban on Hijab in educational institutes. Lawyer seeks urgent hearing on the issue relating to Hijab in educational institutes in Karnataka
10:21
Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike to draw attention to the ecologiclaly fragile Ladakh
ALL IS NOT WELL in Ladakh! In my latest video I appeal to @narendramodi ji to intervene & give safeguards to eco-fragile Ladakh. To draw attention of Govt & the world I plan to sit on a 5 day #ClimateFast from 26 Jan at Khardungla pass at 18000ft -40 °Chttps://t.co/ECi3YlB9kU
A mysterious blast erupted in a bar and restaurant on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Dangui Colony, Mapusa, Goa. The blast caused damage to property, no one was injured in the incident.
Goa | A mysterious blast in a bar and restaurant on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Dangui Colony, Mapusa. The blast caused damage to property, no one was injured in the incident. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/axbqZ3u1Vf
Maharashtra: The fifth Submarine of Project 75 Kalvari class, Vagir commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Adm R Hari Kumar CNS at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai
Vagir is a lethal platform with a formidable weapon package. Vagir is the 3rd submarine inducted into Navy in a span of 24 months. It is also a shining testimony to expertise of our shipyards to construct complex & complicated platforms: Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff pic.twitter.com/I29AOCv9dO
I don't know why he has dragged our names. We're filing a defamation case against WFI Chairman: Congress MP Deepender S Hooda on allegations levelled against him by the WFI Chief
I don't know why he has dragged our names. We're filing a defamation case against him. Our wrestlers are fighting for justice & entire nation is supporting them. Independent inquiry must be done: Congress MP Deepender S Hooda on allegations levelled against him by WFI Chairman pic.twitter.com/TKvdlbEPt7
Major power outage in Pakistan, significant parts of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi without power for hours.
According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system. System maintenance work is progressing rapidly: Ministry of Energy, Government of Pakistan
09:49
4 people killed and 9 others injured after a crane collapsed during a temple festival event in Keelveethi in Arakkonam
Tamil Nadu | 4 people died & 9 others were injured after a crane collapsed during a temple festival event in Keelveethi in Arakkonam. There was no permission to use the crane. The crane operator is taken into custody. Investigation underway: Ranipet Collector Bhaskara Pandiyan pic.twitter.com/JefZ6CoBGB
Kerala: 5 youths killed in accident after their car collided with lorry
5 youths killed in an accident after their car collided with a lorry that was going towards Thiruvananthapuram near Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha dist. 4 of them died on spot while 1 died in hospital. Incident happened late at night on national highway, saysAmbalappuzha Police.
08:01
Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory in view of Republic Day Parade. Full Dress Rehearsal today.
07:59
Man killed his wife and two children with axe in Madhya Pradesh
A person murdered his wife and two children with an axe and buried them in his house in the Didinagar PS area of Ratlam. The accused is 33-34 years old and works as a gangman in Railways, saysAbhishek Tiwari, SP Ratlam .
