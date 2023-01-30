News Live: PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his punya tithi

  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 09:12 ist
  • 09:12

    Governor Ganeshi Lal pays last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das

  • 08:54

    PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his punya tithi

  • 08:37

    2 people impersonating police rape 17-year-old girl in Thane

  • 08:21

    FIR registered against Bajrang Dal workers for pelting stones in relation to Pathaan movie screening

  • 08:09

    ATS arrests all accused in Gujarat paper leak scam

    The ATS has arrested all accused in the Gujarat paper leak scam. The competitive recruitment examination paper of junior clerks was "postponed" on Sunday after reports of a question paper leak which came barely a few hours before the scheduled exams.The ATS had rounded up 15 suspects

  • 08:04

    Srinagar receives fresh snowfall

  • 07:09

    Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) presidential primary election