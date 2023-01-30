News Live: PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his punya tithi

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his punya tithi
I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India.
2 people impersonating police rape 17-year-old girl in Thane
Maharashtra | Two people allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl by posing as police personnel. One of the accused also allegedly made a video of the incident & threatened to make it viral. Case registered u/s 376 (D) of IPC & POSCO Act. Efforts on to nab accused: Thane Police
FIR registered against Bajrang Dal workers for pelting stones in relation to Pathaan movie screening
Thane, Maharashtra | Pathaan is being screened at Maxus Mall. Around 15-20 workers of Bajrang Dal went to box office, raised slogans, tore posters&pelted stones that shattered glasses. 9 detained. FIR being registered&further action being taken: Mukund Patil, Sr PI, Bhayandar PS pic.twitter.com/FSfkw2vjLF
ATS arrests all accused in Gujarat paper leak scam
The ATS has arrested all accused in the Gujarat paper leak scam. The competitive recruitment examination paper of junior clerks was "postponed" on Sunday after reports of a question paper leak which came barely a few hours before the scheduled exams.The ATS had rounded up 15 suspects
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) presidential primary election
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) presidential primary election, the first time an incumbent has faced a primary challenge, according to preliminary results on Sunday: Reuters
Governor Ganeshi Lal pays last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das
Srinagar receives fresh snowfall
