News Live: US President Joe Biden to attend G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima
updated: Apr 26 2023, 07:59 ist
07:58
Case filed after Congress workers pasted posters of MP on Vande Bharat Express
#WATCH | Congress workers pasted posters of Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan on the windows of a wagon of Vande Bharat Express when the train reached Shoranur in Kerala's Palakkad yesterday. Railway Protection Force has registered a case, investigation underway pic.twitter.com/rgqocYIqid
US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 19-21. On May 24, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney, Australia, with Japan PM Kishida Fumio and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hosted by Australian PM… pic.twitter.com/OhNeiDPIns
A rogue drone entering from Pakistan side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pakistan side. Search operation underway. More details follow: BSF Punjab Frontier
Australia to host Quad leaders' summit on May 24