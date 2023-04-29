News Live: Israel strikes wound three civilians in Syria
updated: Apr 29 2023, 07:43 ist
07:23
Israel strikes wound three civilians in Syria
Three civilians were wounded when Israeli air strikes targeted a site near the Syrian city of Homs early Saturday, state media reported, with a war monitor saying a Hezbollah munitions depot was hit.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
07:22
Iran says foreign forces' presence in Syria 'illegal', main source of insecurity
Iran's permanent ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the "illegal" presence of foreign military forces, including those of the US, in Syria constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and is the main source of insecurity in the Arab state.
07:21
Vietnam seeks to address surging school violence
School violence and bullying have emerged as a prevalent problem in Vietnam as teachers report increased levels of aggression and disobedience in the classroom, state media reported. Nearly 1,600 violent incidents, mainly fights, are reported to occur in school premises or outside school gates each year, and one out of 11,000 students is expelled annually for getting involved in fights, according to the Ministry of Education and Training as quoted by the Vietnam News report on Friday.
