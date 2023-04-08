News Live: Taiwan detects 8 Chinese warships, 42 fighter jets as Beijing launches drills
News Live: Taiwan detects 8 Chinese warships, 42 fighter jets as Beijing launches drills
updated: Apr 08 2023, 09:57 ist
09:55
Taiwan detects 8 Chinese warships, 42 fighter jets as Beijing launches drills
Taiwan's defence ministry said eight Chinese warships and 42 fighter jets were detected around the island on Saturday, as China announced three days of military drills.
The ministry expressed "solemn condemnation of such irrational actions", adding the detections -- which included 29 jets crossing Taiwan's median line -- took place between 6 and 11 am local time (2200 GMT to 0300 GMT). (AFP)
09:32
Delhi Police head constable shoots self, dies
A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead inside a PCR van Saturday morning near Chandgi Ram Akhara in Civil Lines area, a senior officer said.
On Saturday 6.25 am, police got information that head constable Imran Mohammed, PCR van In-charge in Civil Lines Police Station, had shot himself with his official weapon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. (PTI)
09:14
China launches three-day military drills around Taiwan
China on Saturday launched three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait.Saturday's move by China follows a meeting in California between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
