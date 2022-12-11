News Live: Delhi under a layer of haze as air quality in the city continues to remain 'Very Poor'
News Live: Delhi under a layer of haze as air quality in the city continues to remain 'Very Poor'
updated: Dec 11 2022, 09:36 ist
09:36
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila, who was on hunger strike against TRS govt shifted to a local hospital in Hyderabad in the early morning hours YS Sharmila was on an indefinite fast after she was denied permission by police to hold padayatra
Maharashtra | Pimpri Chinchwad Police has suspended its seven police constables and three officers, in connection with the incident where ink was thrown at Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil yesterday.
07:33
Modi to lay foundation stone & inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 cr in Maharashtra today
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 cr in Maharashtra today. He will also inaugurate Mopa International Airport in Goa today.
07:37
Mauritanian indicted in 3 deadly 2015 terror attacks in Mali, reports AP.
07:35
1 person injured in blast in Nizamabad
1 person injured in a blast in Bada Bazar area, Nizamabad.We received info about a blast.The injured in the incident told that the blast happened when he shook a box of chemicals. Fire brigade was called.Injured was taken to hospital, he is fine now, officials said.
Delhi under a layer of haze as air quality in the city continues to remain 'Very Poor'
Air quality in the 'Poor' category in Mumbai, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
Delhi Excise policy case: Security beefed up outside K Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad ahead of CBI questioning
