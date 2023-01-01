News Live: US President mourns Pope Benedict XVI's death

    Assam CM lays foundation, inaugurates projects worth Rs 973.38 crore

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year 2023 greetings

    Pope emeritus Benedict XVI will be remembered as a renowned theologian: Biden

    Joining Catholics around the world in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, US President Joe Biden on Saturday said that the late leader will be remembered as a renowned theologian. (PTI)