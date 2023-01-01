News Live: US President mourns Pope Benedict XVI's death

Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.\r\n\u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023
Assam CM lays foundation, inaugurates projects worth Rs 973.38 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year 2023 greetings
Pope emeritus Benedict XVI will be remembered as a renowned theologian: Biden
Joining Catholics around the world in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, US President Joe Biden on Saturday said that the late leader will be remembered as a renowned theologian. (PTI)