News Live: 'Nothing suspicious found' on Moscow-Goa chartered flight
updated: Jan 10 2023, 08:23 ist
08:14
Bomb threat scare n Moscow-Goa chartered flight: NSG has not found anything suspicious
Bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight | NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. All bags have been thoroughly checked: Jamnagar Airport Director#Gujarat
Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya for travelling 'without documents'
Myanmar authorities have sentenced 112 Rohingya, including a dozen children, to between two and five years in prison for attempting to travel to Malaysia "without legal documents", state media reported Tuesday.
The group were arrested last month in the southern Ayeyarwady region and sentenced on January 6, according to a report by the Global New Light of Myanmar, which cited local police.(AFP)
