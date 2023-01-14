News Live: Parade rehearsals for Republic Day underway in Delhi

  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 08:25 ist
  • 08:23

    Joshimath subsidence: Here are other places in Uttarakhand at risk of sinking

    The risks, flagged for decades by environmentalists and activists, came to the fore recently after land subsidence — gradual sinking due to displacement of underground earth layers — led to cracks in hundreds of homes in the tiny townlocated at an altitude of over 6,000 feet (1,830 meters) in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand.

  • 08:22

    CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs, lay wreaths at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day

  • 08:12

    Colourful kites hit markets on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival in Vadodara

  • 07:42

    Parade rehearsals for Republic Day underway in Delhi