News Live: Jallikattu to be held in Palamedu area of Madurai district today

  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 09:10 ist
  • 09:10

    Bull tamer injured in Jallikattu event in Palamedu

  • 09:09

    All schools in Udaipur to remain closed till 18th January for students up to class 8 due to cold wave

  • 09:06

    Mumbai municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal likely to appear before ED today in connection with the alleged Covid centre scam

  • 08:19

  • 08:13

    Pune to host first G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting on January 16-17: MEA

  • 07:19

    Complete destruction of ideals taking place in India: Mallika Sarabhai

    Eminent classical dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai on Sunday voiced disappointment over the “complete destruction of ideals” in the country, alleging that ‘Hindutva’ is being shoved down the throat of people in the name of Hinduism.

    Hinduism is actually all about asking questions, the 68-year old Padma Bhusan awardee said during a session about her life, career and initiation into the world of dance, at the concluding day of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival here.

  • 07:19

    Two killed, 12 missing in northeast China refinery blast -state media

    Two people were killed and another 12 missing after an explosion at a refinery and chemical plant in northeast China, state television reported on Monday.

    The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd while workers were carrying out maintenance work at an alkylation facility.

    Panjin Haoye is an independent refinery and chemical producer in the city of Panjin in Liaoning province.