News Live: PM Modi leaves for Paris to attend Bastille Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday left for France and said he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron on taking forward the time-tested relationship. In his departure statement, Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced closure of schools in areas inundated with flood water.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant at 11:30 am today. The Wazirabad plant had to be shut down due to the rising level of Yamuna.
Judgement day for Thailand's embattled Pita Limjaroenrat as parliament votes on PM
Thailand's prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat was braced for a critical test of his political clout on Thursday, as parliament convened for a high-stakes vote on the premiership that could test the unity of his eight-party alliance.
NIA files charge sheet against three people in extortion case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three people, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by members of banned terror outfits in Manipur.
The charge-sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Imphal, against the three cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations, namely (People’s Revolutionary Army), KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) and UNLF (United National Liberation Front), among others.
The accused, charged under Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, have been identified as 38-year-old Deepak Sharma alias Khinmaung of Myanmar, Suraj Jasiwal (33) of Manipur and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38), also of Manipur. Deepak has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946. (ANI)
CBI files charge sheet against journalist, ex-Navy commander in spying case
The CBI on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for the alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies, officials said.
NIA raids under way in J&K's Pulwama
PM Modi leaves for France; Bastille Day celebrations, defence deals in focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that his visit to France will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership and said that he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron on taking forward this time-tested relationship over the next 25 years.
