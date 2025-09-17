Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Theatre community condemns fees hike in National School of Drama course, calls it 'betrayal'

In Karnataka, theatre institutes like Ninasam, Honnavali says, charge only about Rs 20,000, and offer high quality training.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 01:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 01:48 IST
Bengaluru newsActingNSDhigh fees

Follow us on :

Follow Us