News Live: Security beefed up as ASI begins scientific survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

Security beefed up as ASI begins scientific survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 08:34 ist
  • 08:34

    Indonesian authorities say at least 15 people died and 19 are missing after a ferry sank off Sulawesi island

  • 08:33

    Women at Akampat relief camp demand return to their homes in Churachandpur and Moreh in ethnic strife-hit Manipur

  • 08:30

    'Historic day, science will also unite with our faith', says Sita Sahu, one of the Hindu women petitioners in the Gyanvapi case

  • 08:17

    Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray speaks on the toll plaza incident where MNS leaders vandalised the plaza on Sunday

  • 08:09

    Heavy security deployment outside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in UP's Varanasi as scientific survey begins

  • 08:03

    Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatris leave from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.

  • 08:02

    A team of 30 ASI members along with the Hindu and Muslim sides are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex

  • 07:57

    ASI team reaches Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey

  • 07:29

    'Fragments of drone' found in south Moscow, near city centre, Russia's TASS news agency says

  • 07:28

    The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at 206.56 m (7:00 am) at the Old Yamuna Bridge

  • 07:28

    ASI team arrives in UP's Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque