News Live: Security beefed up as ASI begins scientific survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray speaks on the toll plaza incident where MNS leaders vandalised the plaza on Sunday
Shirdi, Maharashtra | On being stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, says "I had come to visit Shirdi, my vehicle had FASTag on it but I was stopped at the toll plaza. When I asked the reason to stop me, the toll plaza staff started… pic.twitter.com/7dC0rfyxEV
Heavy security deployment outside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in UP's Varanasi as scientific survey begins
VIDEO | Heavy security deployment outside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in UP's Varanasi where a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is conducting a scientific survey. pic.twitter.com/k79n7H9JxY
Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatris leave from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.
08:02
A team of 30 ASI members along with the Hindu and Muslim sides are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex
VIDEO | "A team of 30 ASI members along with the Hindu and Muslim sides are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. We're sure that the whole premise is of temple only," says Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case. pic.twitter.com/qm9o84VmZp
'Fragments of drone' found in south Moscow, near city centre, Russia's TASS news agency says
07:28
The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at 206.56 m (7:00 am) at the Old Yamuna Bridge
07:28
ASI team arrives in UP's Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
VIDEO | ASI team arrives in UP's Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple. pic.twitter.com/ypA2irbdrp
Indonesian authorities say at least 15 people died and 19 are missing after a ferry sank off Sulawesi island
Women at Akampat relief camp demand return to their homes in Churachandpur and Moreh in ethnic strife-hit Manipur
'Historic day, science will also unite with our faith', says Sita Sahu, one of the Hindu women petitioners in the Gyanvapi case
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray speaks on the toll plaza incident where MNS leaders vandalised the plaza on Sunday
Heavy security deployment outside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in UP's Varanasi as scientific survey begins
Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatris leave from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.
A team of 30 ASI members along with the Hindu and Muslim sides are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex
ASI team reaches Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey
'Fragments of drone' found in south Moscow, near city centre, Russia's TASS news agency says
The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at 206.56 m (7:00 am) at the Old Yamuna Bridge
ASI team arrives in UP's Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque