News Live: Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatris leave from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar

  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 09:14 ist
  • 09:13

    2.5 kg of heroin, one lakh Yaba tablets seized in Assam, 3 arrested

  • 09:00

    Women of Kadangband village in Lamsang subdivision of Imphal West district seek restoration of peace in Manipur

  • 08:14

    Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatris leave from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar

  • 08:00

    Relief camp set up at the Praja Higher Secondary School in Lamsang, Imphal West for children, whose parents are guarding their villages

  • 07:47

    BSF troops neutralise Pak smuggler trying to smuggle Narcotics through the Ramgarh border area

    On the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pak smuggler while he was trying to smuggle Narcotics through the Ramgarh border area. Four packets of suspected Narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) were found along with the body of the Pak smuggler. Further search of the area is under progress: PRO BSF Jammu

  • 07:18

    Yamuna River continues to overflow in Delhi. Current water level recorded at 205.45 m

  • 07:18

    Noida wakes up to rain lashing parts of the city

  • 07:17

    Road near Nandaprayag and Pursari, on the Badrinath National Highway, blocked due to debris: Chamoli Police