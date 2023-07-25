News Live: Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatris leave from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar
updated: Jul 25 2023, 09:14 ist
09:13
2.5 kg of heroin, one lakh Yaba tablets seized in Assam, 3 arrested
Assam | A joint team of STF and Cachar district police launched an operation and intercepted a four-wheeler in the Silchar area in Cachar district. During the search, the team seized 2.5 kg of heroin, one lakh Yaba tablets from the vehicle and arrested three persons. The value of… pic.twitter.com/vuKi5FNIDg
Relief camp set up at the Praja Higher Secondary School in Lamsang, Imphal West for children, whose parents are guarding their villages
VIDEO | An exclusive relief camp has been set up at the Praja Higher Secondary School in Lamsang, Imphal West for children, whose parents are guarding their villages since May 4, when ethnic strife hit Manipur. pic.twitter.com/qQrXSIu4Ba
BSF troops neutralise Pak smuggler trying to smuggle Narcotics through the Ramgarh border area
On the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pak smuggler while he was trying to smuggle Narcotics through the Ramgarh border area. Four packets of suspected Narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) were found along with the body of the Pak smuggler. Further search of the area is under progress: PRO BSF Jammu
07:18
Yamuna River continues to overflow in Delhi. Current water level recorded at 205.45 m
07:18
Noida wakes up to rain lashing parts of the city
UP | Noida wakes up to rain lashing parts of the city
Road near Nandaprayag and Pursari, on the Badrinath National Highway, blocked due to debris: Chamoli Police