News Live: Karnataka government is fully prepared to deal with possible rain and flood situation, says Siddaramaiah

  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 07:44 ist
Track all the latest updates from the country and the world right here at DH!
  • 07:43

    National Highway blocked at two locations in Shimla following heavy rainfall

  • 07:40

    WATCH: Visuals of heavy rainfall in the National Capital

  • 07:23

    Ladakh: The music band of Ladakh Scouts, played song 'Desh Mere' at a cultural program organised in Dras ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas

  • 07:21

    Waterlogging situation on ITO road after rain lashes parts of national capital

  • 07:20

    Karnataka government is fully prepared to deal with possible rain and flood situation, says Siddaramaiah as IMD issues flash flood warning