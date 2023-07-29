News Live: Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brings back 36 stranded Indian fishermen onboard 3 fishing vessels

  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 09:01 ist
Track live updates from India and across the world only with DH!
  • 09:00

    5 killed, 20 hurt as two private buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

    5 people, including 2 women, killed and 20 injured after two private buses collide in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in early hours of Saturday: Police

  • 08:39

    Juventus banned from UEFA Conference League 2023–24 for violating Financial Fair Play rules

  • 08:23

    Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brings back 36 stranded Indian fishermen onboard 3 fishing vessels

    Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen onboard 3 fishing vessels who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in Bay of Bengal. The fishermen stranded at sea for over two days due to rough weather conditions, without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown, were brought back to Chennai harbour on July 28: Indian Navy

  • 08:02

    X monthly users reach new high in 2023, says Elon Musk

  • 08:01

    Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created 15-foot tall tiger on the occasion of World Tiger Day

  • 08:01

    Shah visits Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram

    Tamil Nadu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

  • 08:00

    Biden announces military aid package of $345 million for Taiwan

  • 08:00

    Rain lashes parts of Delhi

  • 07:57

    Trump's lawyers fight to view classified evidence under 'secured setting' in Mar A Lago trial

  • 07:55

    State Police Service officers will be given the fifth pay scale: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    "We have decided that the State Police Service officers will be given the fifth pay scale. The rate of free food allowance will be Rs 100 per day. Free health checkups will be done every year for all policemen above 45 years of age. Weekly off by rotation will be ensured for all policemen. 25,000 new houses will be built for policemen. SAF personnel will also be given a SAF allowance of Rs 1000 per month," says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an event in Bhopal

  • 07:55

    Four Australian crew members missing after military helicopter crash

  • 07:53

    Every year in the rainy season, a large number of people get affected by conjunctivitis: AIIMS

    Every year in the rainy season, a large number of people get affected by this (conjunctivitis) disease. This disease gets cured automatically in 1-2 weeks. It does not spread by seeing someone but by touching them: Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre For Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS

  • 07:50

    5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman Islands

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman Islands today at around 12:53 am: National Centre for Seismology

  • 06:58

    Australia set to manufacture, export missiles to US - report

    Australia is set to manufacture missiles for U.S. military forces under a joint plan between the close allies, the Sydney Morning Herald reported late on Friday.

    Under the plan, set to be announced as part of the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue, Australia will develop a local missile manufacturing industry within two years, the report said.

  • 06:57

    Biden says Brazil’s Lula wants to meet with him shortly on climate

    Joe Biden said on Friday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to meet with him shortly on climate.

    "Lula from Brazil wants to meet with me shortly because, you know ,there’s more carbon absorbed from the air in the Amazon than all the carbon emitted in the United States of America on a yearly basis. Guess what, they’re having trouble," Biden told a campaign event.