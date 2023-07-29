News Live: Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brings back 36 stranded Indian fishermen onboard 3 fishing vessels
updated: Jul 29 2023, 09:01 ist
09:00
5 killed, 20 hurt as two private buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
5 people, including 2 women, killed and 20 injured after two private buses collide in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in early hours of Saturday: Police
08:39
Juventus banned from UEFA Conference League 2023–24 for violating Financial Fair Play rules
08:23
Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brings back 36 stranded Indian fishermen onboard 3 fishing vessels
Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen onboard 3 fishing vessels who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in Bay of Bengal. The fishermen stranded at sea for over two days due to rough weather conditions, without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown, were brought back to Chennai harbour on July 28: Indian Navy
08:02
X monthly users reach new high in 2023, says Elon Musk
08:01
Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created 15-foot tall tiger on the occasion of World Tiger Day
Trump's lawyers fight to view classified evidence under 'secured setting' in Mar A Lago trial
07:55
State Police Service officers will be given the fifth pay scale: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
"We have decided that the State Police Service officers will be given the fifth pay scale. The rate of free food allowance will be Rs 100 per day. Free health checkups will be done every year for all policemen above 45 years of age. Weekly off by rotation will be ensured for all policemen. 25,000 new houses will be built for policemen. SAF personnel will also be given a SAF allowance of Rs 1000 per month," says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an event in Bhopal
07:55
Four Australian crew members missing after military helicopter crash
07:53
Every year in the rainy season, a large number of people get affected by conjunctivitis: AIIMS
Every year in the rainy season, a large number of people get affected by this (conjunctivitis) disease. This disease gets cured automatically in 1-2 weeks. It does not spread by seeing someone but by touching them: Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre For Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS
07:50
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman Islands today at around 12:53 am: National Centre for Seismology
06:58
Australia set to manufacture, export missiles to US - report
Australia is set to manufacture missiles for U.S. military forces under a joint plan between the close allies, the Sydney Morning Herald reported late on Friday.
Under the plan, set to be announced as part of the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue, Australia will develop a local missile manufacturing industry within two years, the report said.
06:57
Biden says Brazil’s Lula wants to meet with him shortly on climate
Joe Biden said on Friday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to meet with him shortly on climate.
"Lula from Brazil wants to meet with me shortly because, you know ,there’s more carbon absorbed from the air in the Amazon than all the carbon emitted in the United States of America on a yearly basis. Guess what, they’re having trouble," Biden told a campaign event.
