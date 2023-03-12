News Live: Stage set for PM Modi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka

  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 08:03 ist
  • 07:59

    Stage set for PM Modi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka

    The stage is set for the inauguration of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his sixth visit to the poll-bound Karnataka this year on Sunday.

    The Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for key projects and inaugurate the Expressway in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad worth Rs 16,000 crore.

  • 07:55

    SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

    Four crew members aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down off Florida's Gulf coast on Saturday, returning safely from a five-month science mission on the International Space Station

  • 07:51

    Shah attends the 54th CISF Raising Day parade in Hyderabad

  • 07:17

    Rahman opens up about daughter's struggle on hijab row

  • 07:17