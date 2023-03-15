News Live: Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Syrian counterpart today
updated: Mar 15 2023, 08:54 ist

08:53
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed operational situation in Sub Sector North in Ladakh sector
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed operational situation in Sub Sector North in Ladakh sector. He also exhorted the vital contributions of troops stationed at Line of Actual Control in strengthening India's border defence: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/cxsp04yLtC
A platform being prepared to keep the child safe after that will the tunnel be made
Work to dig parallel to the borewell is complete. NDRF will now make a tunnel b/w them. A platform being prepared to keep the child safe after that will the tunnel be made. NDRF says op can take another 1.5-2 hours. Doctor's team is monitoring the child: Vidisha ASP Sameer Yadav pic.twitter.com/1NIVfkFOMn
Delhi | The risk of H3N2 Influenza is high in people already suffering from any disease, children or the elderly. For this, we've made a separate 20-bed isolation ward in Loknayak Hospital & constituted a team of 15 doctors: Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital (14.03) pic.twitter.com/btrQlXrYeQ
MP: Operation under way to rescue a boy who fell into a 60 feet deep borewell
Amazon targets 2024 launch of first Kuiper internet satellites
Russian President to hold talks with Syrian counterpart today