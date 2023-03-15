News Live: Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Syrian counterpart today

  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 08:54 ist
  • 08:53

    Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed operational situation in Sub Sector North in Ladakh sector

  • 08:52

    A platform being prepared to keep the child safe after that will the tunnel be made

  • 08:51

    MP: Operation under way to rescue a boy who fell into a 60 feet deep borewell

  • 07:08
  • 07:08

    Amazon targets 2024 launch of first Kuiper internet satellites

  • 07:06

    Russian President to hold talks with Syrian counterpart today