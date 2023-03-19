News Live: Security enhanced across Punjab as searches continue to nab Amritpal

Security enhanced across Punjab as searches continue to nab Amritpal
Punjab | Security enhanced across the state as searches continue to nab Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh who is currently on the run. Morning visuals from Nakodar in Jalandhar district. pic.twitter.com/gBIjSWVuK8
15-year-old commits suicide in Mumbai fearing failure in exam, investigations under way
Security enhanced across Punjab as searches continue to nab Amritpal
Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver booked for rash driving after toddler killed in accident
An FIR was registered by police against an autorickshaw driver in Thane district of Maharashtra for negligence which caused the death of an 18-month-old boy, police said on Saturday.
The boy was being taken to a hospital by his mother and grandmother on March 15 in the autorickshaw of the accused which met with an accident due to rash and negligent driving, an official said.
Protests for separate district break out in Rajasthan's Sujangarh
A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the creation of new 19 districts, some residents of Sujangarh in Churu staged a demonstration on Saturday to demand a separate district.
The protesting residents blocked a highway to press for their demand. The local market in Sujangarh was also shut.
Among the protesters was Iqbal Khan, a local councillor belonging to the Congress.