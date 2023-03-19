News Live: Security enhanced across Punjab as searches continue to nab Amritpal

  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 07:49 ist
Track live updates from India and across the globe only with DH.
  • 07:44

    15-year-old commits suicide in Mumbai fearing failure in exam, investigations under way

  • 07:11

    Security enhanced across Punjab as searches continue to nab Amritpal

  • 07:10

    Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver booked for rash driving after toddler killed in accident

    An FIR was registered by police against an autorickshaw driver in Thane district of Maharashtra for negligence which caused the death of an 18-month-old boy, police said on Saturday.

    The boy was being taken to a hospital by his mother and grandmother on March 15 in the autorickshaw of the accused which met with an accident due to rash and negligent driving, an official said.

  • 07:09

    Protests for separate district break out in Rajasthan's Sujangarh

    A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the creation of new 19 districts, some residents of Sujangarh in Churu staged a demonstration on Saturday to demand a separate district.

    The protesting residents blocked a highway to press for their demand. The local market in Sujangarh was also shut.

    Among the protesters was Iqbal Khan, a local councillor belonging to the Congress.