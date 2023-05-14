News Live: Section 144 imposed in Akola following clashes

Gujarat: 5 children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake in Batod
Gujarat: 5 children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town today. 2 children were swimming in afternoon when they started drowning. 3 others present at the spot jumped into water to save them but they also drowned. Age of all is between 16-17 years. Further investigation is underway: Kishor Balolia, SP, Botad (ANI)
08:26
Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach after warning on cyclone 'Mocha' in West Bengal
(With ANI inputs)
08:21
Elon Musk criticized TikTok, calls it 'extremely destructive'
Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag between terrorists and security personnel
'Multipolar world is feasible only by multipolar Asia,' S Jaishankar
Gujarat: 5 children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake in Batod
Gujarat: 5 children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town today. 2 children were swimming in afternoon when they started drowning. 3 others present at the spot jumped into water to save them but they also drowned. Age of all is between 16-17 years. Further investigation is underway: Kishor Balolia, SP, Botad (ANI)
Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach after warning on cyclone 'Mocha' in West Bengal
(With ANI inputs)
Elon Musk criticized TikTok, calls it 'extremely destructive'
CISCE to declare ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm today
Following violent clashes in Akola, Section 144 imposed in city
Encounter between police forces and militants in Anantnag