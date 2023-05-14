News Live: Section 144 imposed in Akola following clashes

  • updated: May 14 2023, 09:24 ist
  • 09:23

    Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag between terrorists and security personnel

  • 08:34

    'Multipolar world is feasible only by multipolar Asia,' S Jaishankar

  • 08:28

    Gujarat: 5 children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake in Batod

    Gujarat: 5 children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town today. 2 children were swimming in afternoon when they started drowning. 3 others present at the spot jumped into water to save them but they also drowned. Age of all is between 16-17 years. Further investigation is underway: Kishor Balolia, SP, Botad (ANI)

  • 08:26

    Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach after warning on cyclone 'Mocha' in West Bengal

  • 08:21

    Elon Musk criticized TikTok, calls it 'extremely destructive'

  • 08:18

    CISCE to declare ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm today

  • 07:50

    Following violent clashes in Akola, Section 144 imposed in city

  • 07:50

    Encounter between police forces and militants in Anantnag