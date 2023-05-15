News Live: NIA raids under way in Pulwama

  • updated: May 15 2023, 07:54 ist
  • 07:51

    NIA raids under way in Pulwama

  • 07:42

    Turkey braces for its first election runoff

    Turkeybraced Monday for its first election runoff after a night of high drama showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edging ahead of his secular rival but failing to secure a first-round win.

  • 07:39

    Delhi records 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.49 per cent

