News Live: Lookout notice issued against Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen

08:13
PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to recruits today as part of Rozgar Mela
The Rozgar Mela, which will be held at 45 locations across the country, will see recruitments taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative, a release from the PMO said.
08:06
We have communicated with China about the negative consequences of providing lethal support to Russia: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder
We have communicated with China about the negative consequences of providing lethal support to Russia. Not only it would extend the duration of Russia's illegal occupation of Ukraine and result in thousands of innocent killed in Ukraine and will surely put them in camps of countries that are looking to eliminate Ukraine as a nation: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder
07:45
Lookout notice issued against Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh | A lookout notice has been issued by Prayagraj Police Commissionerate against Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, shooter Guddu Muslim and Sabir, in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.
Shooting in New Mexico that left 3 dead is third shooting incident in the US in May