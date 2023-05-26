News Live: Early morning havan, multi-religion prayer to precede formal inauguration of new Parliament building
News Live: Early morning havan, multi-religion prayer to precede formal inauguration of new Parliament building
updated: May 26 2023, 08:42 ist
Elon Musk's brain implant firm—Neuralink—gets FDA nod for human trials
Neuralink Corp, Elon Musk’s brain-implant company, said it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct human clinical trials. Read more
Death of six cheetahs at Kuno prompts NTCA to set up high-power committee to monitor project
The NTCA - the nodal agency of the project - on Thursday formed a screening committee comprising of 11 members, headed by Dr. Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General of Global Tiger Forum and R. N. Mehrotra, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest of Rajasthan. Read more
Early morning havan, multi-religion prayer to precede formal inauguration of new Parliament building
Delhi Village Development Board approves 118 schemes worth Rs 242.12 crore
The Delhi Village Development Board on Thursday approved 118 schemes worth Rs 242.12 crore, officials said.
Development work related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums and sports grounds, etc. will be completed under these schemes, they said.
UP has become 'sangam' of sportspersons: PM Modi after inaugurating Khelo India University Games
Uttar Pradesh has become a 'sangam' of sportspersons from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after inaugurating the Khelo India University Games.
Addressing the inaugural event virtually, Modi said the Commonwealth Games scam demonstrated the approach of the previous government towards sports.
The scam surfaced during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA II government in 2010.