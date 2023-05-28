News Live: Explosions rock Kyiv in Russia's night raid, air defence downs targets

A jury chaired by last year's Palme d’Or winner, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, added a little bit of history to the Cannes Film Festival by adjudging Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" the best among the 21 films that competed for the Palme d’Or this year. But in doing so, it did not spring any surprise.
Explosions rock Kyiv in Russia's night raid, air defence downs targets, mayor says
Explosions shook the Ukrainian capital in early hours on Sunday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that information was being clarified and defence systems were downing air targets. "Blasts in Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Information is being clarified. Details later. Anti-aircraft defence working in the region, there are downed targets."
Vehicles checked in Haryana ahead of 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' called by protesting wrestlers
