News Live: Bengal police set up barricades in Howrah ahead of BJP's Nabanna march

Case registered against building owner in Secunderabad fire incident
A case has been registered against the owner of the building and the hotel in Secunderabad where a fire claimed 8 lives,Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad told news agencyANI.
15 JDU members join BJP in Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Dadra & Nagar Haveli | 15 members of JDU join BJP
JDU's existence removed completely from here as their state unit fully merges with BJP. JDU's politics of betrayal & decision to join hands with 'bahubali' did not sit well with people here: BJP leader Vijaya Rahatkar (12.09) pic.twitter.com/l66Auif3HB
Mamata on 'war footing' alleges BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Mamata Police is on a war footing, trying to crush a democratic political event. The barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity. Remember this @MamataOfficial, no wall can stand up to the 'wave of democracy', it would be breached sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/0HKUNBf64s
TN cops detain AIADMK MLAs, workers for protest against DVAC raids
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Police detained seven AIADMK MLAs and several workers for protesting outside the residence of former state minister SP Velumani in Coimbatore against the raid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. https://t.co/5NK8AcYRhspic.twitter.com/2azTPKlVFa
BJP workers taking alternate routes to avoid police barricades
পুলিশের শত বাধা বিপত্তি পার করে নবান্নের পথে বিকল্প রাস্তা দিয়ে হেঁটে চলেছেন বিজেপি কর্মীরা। এইভাবে বিজেপিকে রোখা যায়নি যাবে না। তৃণমূলের দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে বিজেপির আন্দোলন চলছে চলবে। pic.twitter.com/vGCul1d88w
Arvind Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and also make a "guarantee" announcement, an AAP functionary toldPTI.
DVAC raids at 13 places, including Chennai, in corruption case involving ex-minister
Tamil Nadu | Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducts searches at 13 places incl Chennai, Salem & other places linked to ex-state min C Vijayabaskar in connection with the corruption case of irregularities in issuance of essentiality certificates in 2020: DVAC pic.twitter.com/hHY1rSZwqN
Pakistan's Sindh still in danger as more rains forecast
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday warned about the worsening situation in Sindh, saying the river Indus at Kotri Barrage is in a high spate with an in-flow of more than 600,000 cusecs of floodwater, posing a serious threat to the surrounding regions, media reports said.
Two brothers stabbed in north Delhi, accused arrested
Two brothers were stabbed allegedly by their neighbourhood friend following an altercation in North Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Monday.
Accused Sidhhanth Ahochiya was arrested, they said.
One of the victim identified as Prince (20) died during the course of treatment while his brother Mihir (21) is undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.
Emmys 2022: Michael Keaton wins lead actor in Limited Anthology Series
Hollywood star Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed 'Dopesick' series.
Visuals from College Street ahead of BJP's Nabanna march
Visuals show heavy police presence in College Street in Kolkata, one of the locations from where the BJP will attempt to march on Nabanna.
Bengal police set up barricades in Howrah ahead of BJP's Nabanna march
BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar arrives at Howrah station to greet party workers
Gujarat CM Patel at MoU signing ceremony between govt, Vedanta-Foxconn Group
Telangana Home Minister visits Secunderabad hotel where fire killed 8
BJP workers, cops clash inside Bolpur railway station in Bengal
CBI raids on in 33 places including Delhi, B'luru, J&K over SI recruitment scam
BJP workers heading to Nabanna march in Kolkata stopped by police barricades
BJP workers, cops clash ahead of Nabanna march in Kolkata; some taken into custody
Parts of Guwahati waterlogged due to incessant rainfall
'Succession' wins best drama series award at the Emmys
The HBO drama seriesSuccessionwas named the best drama series at the 74th Emmy Awards. With the win,Successionbecomes a two-time winner in the category, having bagged the award earlier in 2020.
'Ted Lasso' wins Emmy for best comedy series
Ted Lassowins the Emmy award for the best comedy series.
Lee Jung-jae wins best actor award for 'Squid Game' at the Emmys
Lee Jung-jae wins the Emmy award for best actor in a drama series for his role inSquid Game. Lee is a first-time nominee and first-time winner.
Secunderabad hotel fire death toll climbs to 8
The death toll in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad, Telangana has risen to 8,Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad told ANI.
Zendaya bags best actress award for 'Euphoria' at the Emmys
Zendaya bagged an Emmy award forbest actress in a drama series for her role inEuphoria,becoming a two-time winner in the category. She had won the award earlier in 2020.
Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality
