News Live: 'For decades West preferred military dictatorship,' EAM defends India's move to use Russian arms

We have been against the conflict in Ukraine: S Jaishankar
We have been very clearly against the conflict in Ukraine. We believe that this conflict does not serve the interest of anybody- neither the participants nor the international community: EAM Dr S Jaishankar, at Canberra, Australia pic.twitter.com/HAy7bF3yVO
Flagged the need to ensure democratic freedoms are not misused: Jaishankar on 'Khalistani issue'
From time to time we've engaged the Canadian government on this issue, & we've flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society aren't misused by forces which actually advocate violence & bigotry: EAM Dr S Jaishankar on "Khalistani issue", at Canberra, AUS pic.twitter.com/JaiOxNG9UX
Stage set for unveiling of Ujjain's 'Mahakal Lok'; BJP, Cong race to claim credit
With just two days for inauguration of 'Mahakal Lok', an expanded part of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government is busy for making the occasion a mega event.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh monitering all preparations.
As per the state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil newly developed corridor of Mahakaleshwar temple named - 'Mahakal Lok' at 6:30 pm on October 11.
Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion, will also address a large gathering of devotees, including BJP workers following the inauguration.
As the inauguration of 'Mahakal Lok' would be probably the biggest event ahead of assembly elections in 2023, the ruling BJP seems leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion kick start its campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.
Three cops suspended for Dalit man's custodial death in UP
Three police personnel have been suspended in connection with the custodial death of a 30-year-old Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.
An FIR has been lodged against the three suspended cops and four other unidentified policemen on charges of murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police, Radhanagar police station, Fatehpur, said that the victim, Satyendra Kumar, was picked up by cops on Saturday after his name surfaced in a probe related to a forgery case of 14 ATM cards.
