News Live: NIA conducting searches at premises of people involved in terror-related activities

NIA conducting searches at premises of people involved in terror-related activities
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.
In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said. (PTI)
Ongoing raids at PFI office in by NIA officals
NIA, ED raids under way
