News Live: Blast at bus stand in J&K's Udhampur city, second one within hours; no casualty reported

  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 09:29 ist
Track latest news updates from India and around the world with DH.
  • 09:27

    Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits South Sandwich Islands

    An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 occurred in the South Sandwich Islands at around 8:33 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
  • 09:09

    Blast at bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city; no casualty reported, say sources

  • 08:21

    After Central Govt's notification, Tamil Nadu govt issues an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association

  • 07:13

    Another mysterious blast occurred on a bus in Udhampur

  • 07:13

    Two persons injured in mysterious blast in parked bus in J&K's Udhampur

    Two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night, sources said.

    Read more