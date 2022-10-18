News Live: 6 people killed after bus rams into trailer near Vadodara in Gujarat

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab
The Border Security Force shot down a quad-copter drone suspected to be carrying narcotics on Sunday night along the India-Pakistan international border in the Amritsar region, officials said. This is the second such incident in past three days at this frontier. The drone weighing 12 kgs had four propellers. It was intercepted and shot down around 9.15 pm near the Rania border post in the Amritsar sector by the troops of the 22nd Battalion of the BSF, they said.
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region today to dismantle the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers/traffickers based in India and abroad. pic.twitter.com/EbzSoxFjNZ
Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, 'hybrid terrorist' of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested: Police
PM Modi to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today in Pragati Maidan, Delhi
PM Narendra Modi to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today in Pragati Maidan, Delhi
The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus& sr police officers pic.twitter.com/e59RFDU0B8
India targeting Rs 35,000-crore exports of defence products by 2025: Rajnath
India registered defence exports worth Rs 8,000 crore in six months of the current financial year and aims to achieve the target of outbound shipments of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.
Australia denies reversal of recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia denies reversal of recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least six dead
A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, causing a huge fire and killing at least six people, according to Russian authorities.
"Six people died, 19 injured including two children," a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations said giving an updated toll late Monday.
The resulting fire that engulfed a nine-storey residential building had been contained and was almost extinguished, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, who was on the scene Monday night, said on Telegram.
6 people killed after bus rams into trailer near Vadodara in Gujarat: Police
India reports 1,542 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,919 recoveries in last 24 hours
